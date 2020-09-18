DRUMMOND, Clif W. August 20, 1943-September 11, 2020 September 11 is remembered as a day of heroes, and so it fitting that a hero named Clif W Drummond passed away on that day, 2020. He was student body president at UT-Austin on August 1, 1966, when the Tower shooting occurred. He risked his life to drag students to safety while chips of pavement exploded near him. Clif helped make Austin what it is today. After college he served under U.S. Rep. Jake Pickle and later under Gov. Mark White. He worked to bring international research and development firms to town and served as president of Austin Research Associates and Parker Kinetic Designs. A member of the Friar Society, he remained devoted to his beloved Longhorns and worked with four of the university's scientific and engineering research organizations. He also served for 39 years as the president of Water District #10 in Westlake Hills. The people of Austin and Westlake are better because of his decades of sacrifice and mentorship. He retired to Fredericksburg in 2018. Although Clif would say the best thing that ever happened to him was growing up on a farm in Jones County, the other best thing was meeting Merry Nell Van Fleet on a UT student exchange program to Santiago, Chile, in cooperation with the State Department. They married at sunset at St. Luke's on the Lake on September 9, 1967. Chatito and Marianela are now reunited in Heaven. All of Clif's immediate family members preceded him in death, along with other loved ones gone too soon. He is survived by children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. John Paul II Life Center or the charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the care of Schaetter Funeral Home in Fredericksburg. A private ceremony will be held at Remembrance Gardens in Austin at a later date.