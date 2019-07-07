COFFMAN, Clifford Eric Age 62, fell asleep in death on July 1, 2019. (John 11:11, 14; & 23). Eric was born on Oct. 6, 1956, to Clifford Ozise Coffman and Doris Ann Long. He graduated from Lanier High school in 1975 and went on to attend U.T. After many business ventures, Eric was lastly employed at Collins Assetts as a collections agent. Eric was an avid reader, and loved sports and games. He leaves behind friends and memories. His mother, Doris Ann Long, precedes Eric in death in 1958, and by his father, Clifford Ozise Coffman of Austin, in 2014. He is survived by his sister, Carmen Clutter of Silsbee, her husband Randy and their three children. Thank-you, friends and family, for reaching out to Eric as much as he would allow. It did not go unnoticed. A simple gathering will be held on Monday, July 8, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd., 78752. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 7, 2019