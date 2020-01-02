|
STOHL, Clifford "Randy" Clifford "Randy" Stohl, 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was born on November 23, 1942 in Austin, Texas, the second child of Clifford and Blanche (Johnson) Stohl. Randy attended Palm and Maplewood Elementary, University Junior High, and Austin High. From a young age, Randy was an avid and accomplished golfer. He was a regular at many of Austin's public courses, and spent countless hours enjoying the game that he loved, often at the expense of his homework. After a few enjoyable but ineffectual semesters at the University of Texas, Randy joined the National Guard. After being honorably and mercifully discharged, Randy worked at Austin Country Club, under the tutelage of the legendary golf instructor Harvey Penick. Many of the lessons he learned about being a good golfer and a good man came from Mr. Penick. Randy's second love was cars, and he followed his passion to become a wholesale car dealer. When he wasn't selling cars he was playing golf. But, usually he did both at the same time. On October 6, 1973, Randy and Martha Ann Hudspeth were married, after Martha gave him an ultimatum, which he prudently accepted. In 1977, their daughter Kristen was born, followed in 1982 by their son Ryan. Just as his parents did for him, Randy tried his best to give his wife and children everything they wanted. After long days of working/golfing, Randy would come home and quickly fall asleep in his recliner. It was his third passion. Randy was devoted to family and friends, and he will always be remembered for his humor and belief in never taking life too seriously. No one who ever met Randy had a bad word to say about him, and if they do now it's too late. His family will miss the annual trips to Ruidoso, New Mexico, his penchant for picking the best Christmas tree on the lot, his ability to find humor even in the darkest of times, and his warm smile. They will not miss finding the lottery numbers for him, his disregard for fashion norms after 1980, and the profusion of golf clubs in the garage. But, we would gladly tolerate those hassles to have him back. Randy is survived by his wife, Martha Ann; daughter, Kristen; son, Ryan; his sister and her husband, Tina and Alan Nagel, as well as numerous nieces, nephew and cousins. A Memorial gathering will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Online condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First Tee, Shadow Cats, or Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 2, 2020