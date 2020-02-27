Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Grant Chapel AME Worship Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Bowser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Wayne (Big Cliff) Bowser


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Wayne (Big Cliff) Bowser Obituary
BOWSER, Rev. Clifford Wayne "Big Cliff" Rev. Clifford Wayne (Big Cliff) Bowser, 60, Austin died Sunday, February 23rd. He was born in Austin, TX on October 4, 1959, a son of the late Myrtle (Curry) and Allen Bowser, Jr. He was the husband of Judy L. (Young) Bowser. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 1 PM on Saturday, February 29th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center. Interment at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 East12th Street, Austin, 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, February 28th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -