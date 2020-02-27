|
BOWSER, Rev. Clifford Wayne "Big Cliff" Rev. Clifford Wayne (Big Cliff) Bowser, 60, Austin died Sunday, February 23rd. He was born in Austin, TX on October 4, 1959, a son of the late Myrtle (Curry) and Allen Bowser, Jr. He was the husband of Judy L. (Young) Bowser. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 1 PM on Saturday, February 29th at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center. Interment at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 East12th Street, Austin, 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, February 28th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 27, 2020