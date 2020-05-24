Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1200 South Bagdad Rd.
Leander, TX 78641
512-260-8800
Clifton Wayne Harr


1937 - 2020
Clifton Wayne Harr Obituary
HARR, Clifton Wayne Clifton Wayne Harr, age 82, passed away May 20, 2020. He was born June 6, 1937 in Salix, Pennsylvania, son of John E. and Minerva (Williams) Harr. Preceded in death by parents; son, Michael Wayne Harr; brothers Kenneth, Richard, Roland and Ralph; and sisters Leona Louder, Betty Richards and Bonnie Moore. Wayne graduated from Adams-Summerhill High School (Sidman, Pennsylvania) in May 1955 and then entered the Air Force in November 1955. His service in the military included service in Japan; Syracuse, New York; Rockport, Texas; Hahn AFB, Germany; Duluth, Minnesota; Lubbock, Texas; Vietnam; England and finally served in the Strategic Air Command based out of Wichita, Kansas. He retired from the Air Force in 1978 as Master Sergeant (MSgt). During his service, MSgt Harr received the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation with Oak Leaf Cluster, Outstanding Unit with Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with device and numerous other awards, citations and medals. Wayne has also been a member of the American Legion, Post 76 Austin, Texas for more than 30 years. Very soon after retiring from the Air Force, Wayne went to work in the Maintenance and Operations Department with the Austin Independent School District. His management and human relations skills were recognized by his supervisors and he was quickly promoted to the position of Supervisor of Housekeeping Services. He retired from this position in September 2001. Survived by his wife, Maria; sons Timothy, Thomas and Paul of Austin; son Eric of Hutto, Texas; stepson Jaime Roach and wife Jennifer who reside in Panama; stepdaughter Julissa Griffith and her husband Jeff of Georgetown, Texas and daughter-in-law Karen Werner of Austin. Brothers: David and wife Sharon of Creston, Ohio, and Irvin of Parma, Ohio. Sisters Vivian Parks and husband Eugene of Parma, Ohio; June Neel and husband Don of Lodi, Ohio; and Marilyn of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren Evan, Julian, Hunter, Kylie, Landon, Danna and Jade; and many treasured nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. Interment with military honors will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery located in Killeen, Texas. Local Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 1200 S. Bagdad Road, Leander, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020
