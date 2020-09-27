PETERS, Clinton Andrew Clinton Andrew Peters, 51 of Hutto, Texas formerly of Blissfield, Michigan passed away on September 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 19, 1968 in Detroit Michigan. Clinton attended school in Blissfield, Michigan graduating from high school in 1987 and from Temple College in 2004 where he studied Psychology. In 1992, due to an auto accident, he became a C-5 quadriplegic paralyzed from the chest down. He lived a fulfilling independent life with 24hour care. He moved to Texas in 2000 for the warmer weather though he hated to leave Michigan as he missed his daughter, his friends, and the Detroit Red Wings. Some of his other interests revolved around being an animal lover, growing things, listening to a variety of music and watching thriller movies. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter; Bianca Andree Peters of San Francisco, CA., mother; Emma Gene Peters of Hutto, Texas, brothers; Timothy Anderson of Desert Center, CA, and Charles Anderson of Vienna, Virginia, sisters; Robin Valera, of Huntsville, Texas, Shawn Feathers of Round Rock, Texas, Megan Fetttig Carlin of Round Rock, Texas and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; Lewis Peters, nephew; Ian Fettig, his grandparents, and canine companion Scout. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Austin Hospice at 4107 Spicewood Springs Road Austin, Texas 78759. A celebration of life will be held with family later this Fall.