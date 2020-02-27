Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
607 East Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 419-7224
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
607 East Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
607 East Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Albert Smith


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Albert Smith Obituary
SMITH, Clyde Albert Clyde Albert Smith, of Austin, died peacefully, Monday, morning, February 24, 2020, at age 88. He was married to his wife, Joyce M. Smith, his childhood sweetheart, for 69 years. Along with Joyce, he is survived by daughters Jerry Lynn Hullum (Roger) of Bastrop, and Judy Jung (Steve) of Spicewood. Grandchildren David Hullum (Kristen) of Pflugerville, Summer Jung of Austin and Daniel Jung (Caanon) of Liberty Hill. Great Grandchildren Elijah, Nathan, Grace and Hannah Joy Jung. And Abigail, Dane and Kinsley Rose Hullum. Mr. Smith rose to sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Berlin Airlifts and the Korean War. He was stationed in Ft. Sam Houston for 4 years. Following the military, he worked for a major insurance company, as manager, for most of the 18 years. He then owned his own tax accountant and bookkeeping service for 50 years. He loved his wife and his family with a passion. He helped people in need. He loved woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family. But of all the things he did, the most important was his faith in Jesus Christ. We do not grieve as others who have no hope. The services for Mr. Smith are as follows: visitation, Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4-6 p.m., Funeral Service Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home located at 607 E. Anderson Lane. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -