SMITH, Clyde Albert Clyde Albert Smith, of Austin, died peacefully, Monday, morning, February 24, 2020, at age 88. He was married to his wife, Joyce M. Smith, his childhood sweetheart, for 69 years. Along with Joyce, he is survived by daughters Jerry Lynn Hullum (Roger) of Bastrop, and Judy Jung (Steve) of Spicewood. Grandchildren David Hullum (Kristen) of Pflugerville, Summer Jung of Austin and Daniel Jung (Caanon) of Liberty Hill. Great Grandchildren Elijah, Nathan, Grace and Hannah Joy Jung. And Abigail, Dane and Kinsley Rose Hullum. Mr. Smith rose to sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Berlin Airlifts and the Korean War. He was stationed in Ft. Sam Houston for 4 years. Following the military, he worked for a major insurance company, as manager, for most of the 18 years. He then owned his own tax accountant and bookkeeping service for 50 years. He loved his wife and his family with a passion. He helped people in need. He loved woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family. But of all the things he did, the most important was his faith in Jesus Christ. We do not grieve as others who have no hope. The services for Mr. Smith are as follows: visitation, Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4-6 p.m., Funeral Service Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Austin Peel and Son Funeral Home located at 607 E. Anderson Lane. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 27, 2020