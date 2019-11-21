|
CLARDY, Clyde E. Clyde E. Clardy was born in Utley, Texas on January 9, 1938 to Woodrow Delmar Clardy and Mildred Alice Fay Kemp Clardy. He died on November 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas due to complications from a long illness. Clyde was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as brother James Elton Clardy and sister, Scarlett Camille Clardy Lunsford. Clyde attended Bastrop public schools and lettered in numerous sports in his senior year. He married Karen Schaefer Clardy on August 30, 1959 in Bastrop, Texas at the Calvary Episcopal Church. Clyde was an entrepreneur with various businesses throughout his lifetime. Along with his wife, he was the owner and operator of the restaurant and meat market known as the Bastrop Meat Company and managed numerous real estate ventures. He served as County Judge for Bastrop County, Texas in the early 1980s. He is survived by his wife, Karen Schaefer Clardy, son Clyde E. "Bubba" Clardy and his wife, Jeanne Martin Clardy; son Carl S. Clardy and his wife, Becky Gibson Clardy, daughter, Elizabeth A. Clardy, sister, Delma Fay Clardy Pfeil, 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A celebration of Clyde's life will be held on November 21, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home in Bastrop, Texas. There will be no graveside services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 21, 2019