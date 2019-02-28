HOFFMAN, Clyde Thomas Clyde Thomas Hoffman passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on February 17, 2019 at the age of 76. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Emma Hoffman; his brother, Raymond Hoffman and his Aunt Frieda Kadura. Clyde is survived by his wife of 31 years, Gloria Hoffman; his children, Tabitha Osborn, Joshua Osborn (Jessica), LaDana Gott (Wade), Anita Cook, Donna Kirkpatrick (Tom), Rodger Woods (Machelle), Kimberly Woods, Darren Woods, Leslie McBride; Daniel Woods (Deceased) His Grandchildren, Russell, Randy, Madyson, Hannah, Meredith, Blake(Brittni), Kristina, Brittany, Samantha(Kevin), Kaitlyn, Trenton, Loren, Taylor, Alicia, Kayti. His Great Grandchildren Summer, Penelope, John, Mila, Ella, Makenna, Sadie six sisters, and one brother He retired from the City of Austin after 30 years. Retirement didn't slow Clyde down as he traveled the United States for Marvin Helford as a fabricator. After that, he worked for roughly 9 years with the Travis County Sheriff's Office. In his first year of employment he was awarded the very first civilian Employee of the Year Award. He then worked for 10 years at Covert Chevrolet where he retired in 2018. Clyde was a lifelong member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne and a member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus. Clyde was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed spending time with his hunting buddy, "PeeWee" Bartsch. One of his favorite things to do was traveling with his beloved wife Gloria and spending time with his family. Clyde never met a stranger and all who knew him said he always had a smile on his face and gave the best hugs. Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM and Rosary at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne, Texas. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary