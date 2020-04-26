|
HOOKER, Clyde Franklin Clyde Franklin Hooker, 93, passed away on April 16, 2020 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He was born on November 17, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee to James M. and Mattye Hooker. He graduated from Memphis Technical High School where he was a class leader for three years and achieved All Conference status in high school football. Clyde attended the University of Mississippi and became a running back for the Ole Miss Rebels. He left college to serve in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division during World War II, then married his high school sweetheart, Mary Louise Seawright in 1945. After the war, he graduated from Kansas State University and enjoyed a 40-year career with General Motors Acceptance Corporation. Clyde was a devout Christian and an ordained Deacon serving in leadership positions for Baptist churches in Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas. He served as a member of the Deacon Board that founded Austin Baptist Church in Austin, Texas and was honored as Deacon Emeritus in 2012. Clyde is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother. He is also preceded in death by two sons, James David and John Mark Hooker. He leaves behind Mary Louise, his cherished wife of 74 years, his daughter, Amelia Lane Boykin (John), his daughter-in-law, D'Ann Hooker (Mark) along with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned for later this year in Austin, Texas with burial at Memorial Park in Memphis, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Missions Program at Austin Baptist Church (austinbaptistchurch.com) in Austin, Texas. The family may be contacted through arkansascremation.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020