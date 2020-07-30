1/1
Clydell Spencer
1948 - 2020
SPENCER, Clydell "Cookie" Clydell Spencer, 72, of Austin died Sunday, July 26th. He was born in Cushing, TX on June 29, 1948, a son of the late Beatrice (Shears) and Leroy Spencer. He was the husband of Andrea (Pointer) Spencer. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be11AM (can be viewed on livestream https://liv estream.com/accounts/7325565 /clydellspencer) July 31st at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on today. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
ALCBF
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
