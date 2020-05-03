|
FLESHMAN, Col. Roger Frederick Col. Roger Frederick Fleshman (Ret), of Austin, passed away on April 28, 2020. Born on March 6, 1933 in St Joseph, Missouri, he grew up in Waco, Texas, after his parents, Frederick and Ester Fleshman, relocated. Upon graduation from Baylor University, he married Marlene Ann Hall and accepted a commission in the US Air Force to become a pilot. Among several tours of duty in Southeast Asia, as a member of an air commando squadron, he flew 139 combat missions over the Ho Chi Minh trail. He was decorated with the Silver Star for gallantry in action, 3 awards of the Distinguished Flying Cross, and 13 Air Medals. An avid golfer, Roger and Marlene resided in the Onion Creek golf community for 37 years. He is survived by his wife of 64 years; son, Gary Fleshman (Beth); daughter, Kay DaGrosa (Tony); granddaughters, Courtney, Madeleine, and Sophia. His grandson, Anthony DaGrosa, predeceased him. A graveside service and burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020