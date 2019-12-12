|
HARDIN, Coleen Grant b. April 20, 1922, d. December 10, 2019 Coleen Hardin passed away peacefully at her home in Austin Texas, in the loving and tender care of her husband, family, and her caretakers. She was 97 years of age, and lived a remarkable and rich life. Breta Dial and A.V. Grant's first-born child, Coleen was born Denver, Colorado on April 20, 1922. In 1925 the family moved to Austin, Texas, where A.V. attended law school at the University of Texas. The family later moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, and later to Longview, Texas, where Coleen became active in theater performance, acting, singing, and dance. Blessed with charismatic good looks, Coleen won Miss Longview beauty contest and tied another as Miss East Texas. Coleen attended University of Texas at Austin as a drama major and performed in numerous plays staged in Austin's Little Theatre, as well as the Curtain Club with the UT Drama Department. In 1943 she received a scholarship to join Pasadena Playhouse, working with director and producer Margo Jones. It was in California that she became friends with the playwright Tennessee Williams, typing his scripts for $5 each. Coleen met future husband Dick Hardin in February 1942, while both were students at the University of Texas at Austin. They were married in January 1945 in New York City, upon Dick's return from service in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. During this period, Dick attended Marine Corps Officer Candidate School at Princeton University. After the war, Coleen and Dick moved back to Austin, and she continued performances in theater, radio, and later for television. Daughter Lise was born in 1948 and son Rick in 1950. In 1952, the family moved in New Zealand. Coleen taught speech and radio drama and directed college plays. The family returned to Austin in 1956, which is their home today. Coleen served as director of Hardin House, an iconic women's dormitory established in 1937 by Dick's mother, Stella, on Rio Grande Street in Austin. She retired from Hardin House in 1980. In 1987, Coleen, at Liz Carpenter's request, gathered some talented friends in Austin to form the GBATTS (Getting Better All The Time Singers). For 26 years, the GBATTS performed for clubs, churches, and events. Coleen Grant Hardin's greatest loves were her family and family history. Likewise, she loved theater, song, art, poetry, dance, and family reunions. She loved her Jack Russel Terriers Jamie and Maggie. She loved to entertain family and friends in her home. Evenings included story-telling, singing, laughter, dining, and a celebration of life. Coleen will be sorely missed by her family and friends in this world. and will be welcomed in the next world into the embrace of family, friends, Jamie and Maggie, and her beloved daughter Lisa who have gone before her and welcome her arrival. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 4pm to 6pm and Funeral Service on Monday, December 16, 2019 11am at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78705. Coleen loved peonies, however in lieu of flowers consider a donation to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, https://www.cff.org/give-today/, In memory of Lise Hardin or to Austin Pets Alive, https://www.austinpetsalive.org/donate, In memory of Maggie and Jamie Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 12, 2019