Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Haza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Grant Haza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colin Grant Haza Obituary
HAZA, Colin Grant Colin Grant Haza, 73, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away peacefully at 10:08 pm on January 26, 2020. Colin had recently moved to Chandler from Austin, Texas, where he had lived for much of his life. Born in Columbus, Indiana on September 5, 1946, Colin was the son of Eugene and Naomi Haza. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his children: Stephanie (Tom) Vetne of Granger, IN; Jeffrey (Diane) Haza of North Caldwell, NJ; Christopher (Paula) Haza of New York, NY; Sean (Lauren) Klingler of Pomona, NY; and Daniel (Mary) Klingler of Austin, TX. He was grandfather to Emily, Elizabeth, Andrew, Abigail, Katherine, Lola, and Murphy. He was also survived by his beloved dog, Lucy. Colin was the oldest of eight siblings and is also survived by Kevin (Jo) Haza of Chandler, AZ; Kim (Debra) Haza of Columbus, IN; Karen (Dale) Colliver of Chandler, AZ; Kelly Haza of Webster, NH; Craig Haza of Columbus, IN; Kathleen Haza of Columbus, IN; and Keith (Lisa) Haza of Nashville, IN. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -