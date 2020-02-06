|
HAZA, Colin Grant Colin Grant Haza, 73, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away peacefully at 10:08 pm on January 26, 2020. Colin had recently moved to Chandler from Austin, Texas, where he had lived for much of his life. Born in Columbus, Indiana on September 5, 1946, Colin was the son of Eugene and Naomi Haza. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his children: Stephanie (Tom) Vetne of Granger, IN; Jeffrey (Diane) Haza of North Caldwell, NJ; Christopher (Paula) Haza of New York, NY; Sean (Lauren) Klingler of Pomona, NY; and Daniel (Mary) Klingler of Austin, TX. He was grandfather to Emily, Elizabeth, Andrew, Abigail, Katherine, Lola, and Murphy. He was also survived by his beloved dog, Lucy. Colin was the oldest of eight siblings and is also survived by Kevin (Jo) Haza of Chandler, AZ; Kim (Debra) Haza of Columbus, IN; Karen (Dale) Colliver of Chandler, AZ; Kelly Haza of Webster, NH; Craig Haza of Columbus, IN; Kathleen Haza of Columbus, IN; and Keith (Lisa) Haza of Nashville, IN. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020