CARL, Colin Joseph (CJ) Colin Joseph (CJ) Carl, 76, devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, died on March 22, 2020. He was born in Houston on November 18, 1943, to Urbane Smith and Claudia Phyllis (Richardson) Carl. CJ, as he was known to all, was a star student from kindergarten through high school at Houston's Kinkaid School. He graduated from Harvard College magna cum laude (BA) and The University of Texas Law School, after which Federal District Judge William Wayne Justice in Tyler hired him as a law clerk. Judge Justice and his clerks regularly received death threats in reaction to the Judge's decisions safeguarding the rights of minorities, desegregating Texas Public schools, and improving and defending civil rights for all Texans. CJ was director of the Ford Foundation's Texas Legislative Internship program and was a member of the Opinions Committee of the Texas Attorney General's office. He subsequently worked at the Texas Workforce Commission, the Comptroller of Public Accounts, and other state agencies before retiring from the state. A life-long active Democrat, CJ worked in numerous campaigns and served as State Democratic Committeeman and parliamentarian at a number of Travis County and State Democratic Conventions. An avid learner, CJ frequently enrolled in adult education courses in the Jewish Community of Austin where he made many lasting friendships which he shared with his wife, Glenda, along with those of her church community which she shared with him. Often wearing bolo ties and colorful suspenders, CJ was his children's biggest fan, attending basketball games, marching band events, concerts, and all his children's dance and theater performances. His booming voice was unforgettably loud and recognizable, but his kindness for others and desire for fair treatment of those less privileged was even louder and made a difference in many lives. CJ is survived by his wife of 30 years, Glenda Leah (Warren) and four children: daughters Elisabeth Leah, Eleanor Lillian, Cantor Rebecca Sibyl, son Daniel Goodman and wife Coleen and their children Zev Edward, Jude Xavier, and Amoni Lamar; and brother Carlton. Family graveside services were at Austin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in his memory to the ADL, The Southern Poverty Law Center or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 29, 2020