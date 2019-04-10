MILLER, Connie Alvin Connie Alvin Miller, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas. He was 82 years of age. Connie was born on February 14, 1937 in Austin, Texas to the late Pleas Alvin and Connie Mae (Pease) Miller. Connie was a true one of a kind individual. Connie graduated from the original L.C. Anderson High School in 1954 and furthered his education at the University of Southern California in 1962 with a B.S. in Education and Health. He was employed with the Texas Rehabilitation Commission, for over 25 years as a Regional Director. After he retired, his love for writing led him to publish two books "Concepts of a Black Conservative" and "Frederick Douglass American Hero" On January 20, 1962, while attending USC, in Los Angeles, Connie married Glenda Tolliver and to this union, 4 children were born, Romonica, Connie Jr, Rochelle and Troy. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many. Connie will forever be remembered for his love of family, his unique ability and passion for playing and laughing with his children and grandchildren. Connie had a passion for writing, fishing and hunting. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his wife Glenda of 57 years he is survived by his brother; Maurice Miller, four children; Ramonica (Ramon), Connie Jr. (Gina), Rochelle, Troy (April), ten grandchildren; (Christopher (Ashley), Kamari, Rashaad, Imani, Mariah, Isaiah, Connie III, Leslie, Troy Jr, Adylene, and two great-grandchildren; Grayson and Mya. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home. Pastor Sean Metcalf will be officiating. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas where military honors will be afforded. A Visitation for family and friends will be conducted on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary