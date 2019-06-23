SMITH, Connie Ann Connie Ann Smith, of Temple, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 in the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Erin Littleton in Pflugerville. Our hearts break for those who never knew her. Those of us who knew her, we are the lucky ones. These include: her faithful wife, her relatives, her adoring children, friends she worked with, and countless others she helped and blessed with her friendship. Connie was born in Sherman, Texas on March 3, 1965 to Joe Galen and Dorothy (Doug) K. Smith. She lived most of her young life in Temple, Texas. She graduated from Temple High School. Connie attended Texas A&M University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Science (Class of '93). Connie remained a proud Aggie for all her life and was still close to many of the friends she made during this time. Later she moved to the Austin area where she proudly worked for the City of Austin as a Project Manager until her untimely passing. In 2009, Connie married Denise Seitz and together they spent the next 10 years parenting and raising 15 foster children. Some for as little as one week and some who remain a part of their family today. Connie is predeceased by her grandmother, Alyne Smith; her father, Joe Galen Smith and her mother, Dorothy K. Smith. Connie is survived by her spouse, Denise Seitz Smith; her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Maudean Smith and their daughter Reagan; her son and his wife, Jeffrey and Erin Littleton; her children, Michelle, Aly and Sariyah; her grandchildren, Zelda and Elizabeth; and her nephew Justin, his wife Jessica and their children, Joecee, Buddy and Jaecee. Connie was a gentle spirit with a kind and generous heart. She was a member of the Gathering Place Worship Center where she served on the hospitality ministry. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Austin CERT (Certified Emergency Rescue Team) and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. She was the first to step up to help those in need. A memorial service will be held in the Austin area in early August. Please follow the Facebook group "Connie Ann Smith Memorial" for upcoming details. In lieu of flowers, please help carry on Connie's true spirit of giving by helping someone in need in her honor. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary