|
|
CURRY, Connie Cacciola April 9, 1924 May 22, 2020 Connie was born in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Anthony and Rose Cacciola. She graduated from Ursuline Academy and later worked for Sun Ray Oil Co. It was here that she met and married Landon Curry in 1952. The couple relocated to Corpus Christi, where she became an active member of her community, volunteering at Spohn Hospital, and serving as a member of the St Pius X Church Altar Society, the Geological Society, and the Blessed Sacrament Chapel. In 2008, Connie and Landon moved to Austin where they enjoyed being surround by their children and grandchildren. She became a member of St Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church. In 2010, Landon Sr. passed away and Connie moved to the Brookdale retirement home at Northwest Hills. She is survived by her son, Landon Curry Jr. and wife Beth Rowley; her daughter Frankie Curry Furman and husband Gary Furman; 3 grandchildren: Arthur Furman and wife Annie-Laurie Grabiel, Lillie Henson and husband Jeremiah Henson, and Walter Ace Furman. She also took pride in her 4 great grandchildren: Emilia and Inés Furman, and Arrow and Vega Henson. The family would like to express its appreciation to the devoted hospice care workers at Brookdale and the dedicated staff at Clare Bridge. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020