HUTCHINSON, Connie Lou Connie Lou Hutchinson, 82 of Georgetown passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Park Valley Inn in Round Rock, following a 3 year struggle with cancer. Cremation was by the Beck Funeral Home of Round Rock with Memorial Services to be at 10 am, Saturday, July 18th at First United Methodist Church Round Rock followed with internment at the church's Columbarium. Connie was born January 19, 1938 to Don S. and Lila (Edwards) Clary at St. George in Pottawatomie, County, Kansas. After high school she attended and graduated in 1960 with a BS degree in elementary education at Kansas State University. That summer she spent 6 months in Ireland & Northern Ireland as an International Farm Youth Exchange Student (IFYE) On June 16th, 1962 she was united in marriage with Darrell G. Hutchinson. He survives, as do two sons, Darrin and his wife, Amy, and Trent, all of Pflugerville, Texas. Connie is also survived by sisters Donis Barker, of Banning California and Pat Vining, of Richmond, Kansas, two nephews, two nieces and other family members. Connie taught kindergarten, 1st and 2nd and 3rd grades in Kansas and Iowa. Then, Connie and family moved to Texas in 1980 where they were co-owners with other family members of a Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park near Houston. Connie taught mostly remedial reading in nearby Hempstead, while working full time at the RV Park. In 1990 the Hutchinsons moved to Austin where they co-owned Hutchinson Signs for 19 years where Connie worked with sign production, sales and office management. After moving to Sun City, Georgetown in 2010 Connie was a member of AcTAG, the Theatre Arts Group, and was a part of the back-stage crew for many productions. Connie was on stage for one production. She also managed Hutch Art, the couples in home business of engraving until her passing. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Round Rock for 30 years and an active member of the Good Sam Rigs-A-Mortis RV Club. Memorials may be made to the Johnson Cancer Center, One Chalmers Hall, 1711 Claflin Rd., Manhattan Kansas 66506 or to First United Methodist Church, Round Rock.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store