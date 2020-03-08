|
ZALESKI, Constance Anthony (Cy) Cy was born in Lockhart, Texas on October 27, 1927 to Constance A. and Maggie (Foryszewski) Zaleski and passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Crystal (Cagle), Mary (Hopkins), brother Isadore and his wife Judy. Cy graduated from Lockhart High School. He joined the Army of the United States and was honorably discharged attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked for the Texas Highway Department at the District Office for many years until his retirement. He was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and more recently a member of St. John's Methodist Church. Cy was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Ollie and sons Clark James (wife Pat and son Connor), Colonel Scott David, M.D. (wife Mira and son Austen), and Christopher Jay. He enjoyed watching the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys play football, and working in the yard and garden. The family greatly appreciates the Congregational Care team at St. John's Methodist Church, Amada Senior Care, and especially Hospice Austin and their efforts to provide comfort and support. A Memorial Service was held at St. John's Methodist church. In remembrance, the family requests you donate to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020