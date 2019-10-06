|
|
BENTON, Constance "Connie" Box Constance Benton (Box) of Kyle, passed away on June 24th 2019, at the age of 56, with family at her side. She was born in Dallas, Texas on August 26, 1962. She is survived by her father Gordon Box, stepmother Jeanette, sisters Teresa Coggen, Lisa Kohout (Brooke), brother Wade Box, daughters Jessica Slattery and Sarah Juarez, three grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, long time companion Darrell Silverthorne and her beloved little dog, Baby. She is preceded in death by her mother Linda Keatts. Connie was fun to be with, loved her family and growing flowers. She really enjoyed the people she met while driving for Uber. A celebration of her life will be held on October 19th at 10:45 a.m. at the Mission Fellowship Church located at 201 N. San Marcos Street, Buda, Texas. Please wear your brightest colors and comfortable clothes because that is how Connie would want it.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019