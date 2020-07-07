VALDEZ, Constance Isabel In peace, with dignity, and in the grace of God, surrounded by countless angels, Constance (Connie) Valdez passed away to Glory on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Her never-ending faith strengthened Connie to endure the trials and tribulations of her physical disability. Those who will cherish her memory include: sisters: Anna Maria, Yolanda (Sam), Martha, and brother, Jesus (Mary); nieces and nephews: Celsa, Jesse, Anjanette, Eleanor, Michael, Briana, and Christopher; great nieces and nephews: Nicholas, Joaquin, Marli, Sophia, and Jaxon, numerous cousins; and a host of friends and extended family members. Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Blanca G. Valdez; her father, Cipriano D. Valdez; and her nephew, Nicholas S. Perez. The family encourages memorial contributions in Connie's honor to the March of Dimes or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please send acknowledgements to: C/O Anna Valdez, P.O. Box 141445, Austin, Texas 78714. Visitation is 5:00 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home East Side, at 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1206 East 9th Street. There will be a grave side service, announced at a later date, at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive.