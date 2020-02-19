Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Oaks Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Corinne Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corinne Ann Whyland Davis


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corinne Ann Whyland Davis Obituary
DAVIS, Corinne Ann Whyland Corinne Ann Whyland Davis passed away on February 15, 2020, at the age of 92. She loved entertaining people as a musician, singer and actress. She was predeceased by husband Bill Davis, Sr., daughter Martha, and son John. Survivors include son Bill Davis, Jr. and his spouse Susan Marschinke, plus grandchildren, one great-grandson, nieces, and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Harrell Funeral Home in Austin. Graveside service will be held 11:00am Friday, February 21, 2020 at Forest Oaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels Central Texas at www.mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corinne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -