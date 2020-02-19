|
|
DAVIS, Corinne Ann Whyland Corinne Ann Whyland Davis passed away on February 15, 2020, at the age of 92. She loved entertaining people as a musician, singer and actress. She was predeceased by husband Bill Davis, Sr., daughter Martha, and son John. Survivors include son Bill Davis, Jr. and his spouse Susan Marschinke, plus grandchildren, one great-grandson, nieces, and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Harrell Funeral Home in Austin. Graveside service will be held 11:00am Friday, February 21, 2020 at Forest Oaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels Central Texas at www.mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 19, 2020