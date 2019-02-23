Resources More Obituaries for Corinne Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Corinne Johnson

LOHMANN, Sarah Elizabeth Weeks Sarah (Sally) Elizabeth Weeks Lohmann passed away February 12 at home with family and her cherished dogs. She was born in Austin, TX May 20, 1931, the eldest of three children. Sally grew up in Austin where she enjoyed playing on the stone wall encircling Pease Park, defending her brothers against bullies (she was the toughest), and playing on the Capitol grounds with the daughter of the Lieutenant Governor (even walking the ledge outside the windows of the House of Representatives several stories up!). She attended Mathews Elementary School and Allen Junior High School before graduating high school in Longview, Texas in 1948. She attended Kilgore College, where she was a Rangerette and competitive swimmer. Following a brief marriage to Cecil Wayne Ransom, Sally and her son Robert (b. 1951) returned to her native Austin from Longview. Two years later she married Willis Macedonia Watkins, Jr. The family then moved to East Texas (Dayton and Beaumont) with Willis practicing his profession as a photographer. Over the next five years the family grew with daughter Corinne (1955), sons Willis M. Watkins III (Tres, 1956), Franklin Andrew (Andy, 1958) and daughter, Sally Bib (1959). This now larger family moved back to Austin in the Summer of 1959. Sally was active in the PTA at Mathews Elementary, in the Cub Scouts as a Den Mother, and regularly attended St. Luke's Methodist Church in West Austin. She also worked with the Insurance Company of North America and then in 1963, in the advertising department of Sears, Roebuck & Co. at the (then) new Hancock Center location. After leaving Sears, she briefly worked as a travel agent booking flights which she found fascinating. By the 1970s, she decided to settle down to be a grandparent and did not have long to wait. Her five children, began producing grandchildren in rapid succession. After the death of Willis in 1995, she eventually met Rudy Lohmann, a retired construction superintendent, in what can only be termed a match truly made in heaven. Sally and Rudy lived, and frequently entertained family, in Azle, TX until Rudy's death in 2007. Sally then moved to League City, TX to be close to sons Tres and Andy. Corinne, Sally Bib and Robert and their families were frequent visitors. Sally was preceded in death by her parents W.A. (Alden) Weeks and Elizabeth Weeks, her brother, Alden Weeks, and husbands, Willis M. Watkins, Jr. and Rudy Lohmann. She is survived by her brother John Weeks (Liz), sons, Robert (Debbie), Andy (Kim), and Tres (Angel) and daughters Corinne Johnson (Jeff) and Sally Koen (Brad). Twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren mourn her loss as well. In addition to family, her great loves were the Houston Astros and her dogs with which she spent many happy hours in her big brown chair in her living room. When not watching the Astros she was diligently working the NYTIMES crosswords, at least through Friday as she claimed the weekend ones were too hard! Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Friends of League City Animal Shelter. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2019