FRIEDMAN, Cornelia Cornelia "Corky" Friedman passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at University Christian Church, followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Reception at River Crest Country Club. Memorials: Contributions to the Fort Worth Food Bank or the Fort Worth Symphony. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Grace M. and Walker V. Cheney. She attended Alice B. Carlson Elementary, McClean Junior High and Paschal High School. She attended Mills College in Oakland, Calif., and later the University of Texas where she joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority and made dear friends who still reminisce fondly of their times together. There she met her husband, Bayard Friedman, who was to become Mayor of their beloved hometown. The two had a storybook partnership which revolved around their family, friends and community. While supporting Bayard's community endeavors and raising four children she, not so quietly, became a leader in her own right: President of the Junior League, founding member of the Streams and Valleys project, President and Board Member of the Fort Worth Symphony, Chairman of the DFW Airport Opening Ceremonies, Van Cliburn Competition Board Member, Advisory Council of the School of Fine Arts University of Texas and TCU, Board Member of the Texas Sesquicentennial Celebration, Board Member of the Bass Hall, and most recently, she was Chairman of the Capital Campaign for the Food Bank of Fort Worth at 89 years of age. She was a woman of consequence. While accruing many hours in the trenches and prospecting on behalf of her many community interests, at the center of this remarkable woman was her indefatigable pursuit of fun. She was an inveterate traveler, a visitor of many lands and cultures. She loved games. In her younger years, she and the infamous ski-group created memories that have lasted half a century. There was the tennis gang, who competed socially but still were pretty competitive behind the whites and sunglasses all of which preceded her obsession with bridge. One of her quips "I don't want to die before I win my life-master's," became, "silver life-master's," which she accomplished in a blaze. Her friendships in Fort Worth were lifelong and lasting. The girls she grew up with were teammates, sorority sisters, bridesmaids, mothers, grandmothers, and now great-grans. Her family got to keep her through three generations. Family: Daughter, Cornelia Friedman; sons, Harry B. Friedman, II, Walker C. Friedman and wife, Joan; grandchildren, Dillon Friedman and wife, Sara, Chase Friedman, Joan Paige Friedman; son, Alan Douglas Friedman and wife, Susan; grandchildren, Bayard Friedman and wife, Rebecca, Cheney Beshara and husband, James, Kerr Friedman and wife, Julie; sister, Courtney Dickerson and husband, Ray; nieces and nephews, Walton Lawrence and wife, Stephanie, (3 children), Walker Lawrence and wife, Kelly (1 child), Jay Schiller and wife, Torrie, Harry B. Schiller. Dan Schiller and wife, Susan, Stan Schiller and wife, Sharon. Mrs. Friedman has 8 great-grandchildren. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 28, 2019