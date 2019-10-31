Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Cornelia Lamb LeMond


1928 - 2019
LEMOND, Cornelia Lamb Cornelia Lamb LeMond of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019. She was 91. She was born to James Otis and Jennie Howe Lamb, on April 3, 1928. Cornelia attended Stephen F. Austin High School and the University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tom L. LeMond, two children, Paul LeMond, of Austin, and Malia LeMond and her husband, Michael Dolan, of Leysin, Switzerland, her granddaughters, Alexandra Dolan of London, England, and Sophia Dolan of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Juanita Bailey of Austin, and Eleanor McCluer of Bogata. Cornelia was immensely proud of her family and loved Austin, especially Barton Springs pool. Services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled at 9:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. and a reception. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider donating to the Barton Springs Conservancy. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 31, 2019
