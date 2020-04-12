|
TEASDALE, Cornelia Allen Mason On a beautiful Spring morning, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Cornelia (Cics) Allen Mason Teasdale left this world for a higher plane, at home and surrounded by her family's love. What suffering she ever bore, and never complained of, is over. She is happily reunited with the love of her life, Bob, to begin their love story anew. Cics was a phenomenon to her family and friends, and a catalyst for faith, hope, and love in all she did and in all who ever met her. The memory of her sweet and boundless heart, her gentle laugh, and unending love, patience and understanding for any person in need, must now sustain us. Born in Houston, TX, on January 10, 1926, to Robert Cornelia Allen Mason and Jack Charles Mason, Sr., she grew up in the small town of Dayton, TX, with her sister Joy, brother Jack Jr., and sister Elizabeth (Betsy), picked up her lifelong nickname, "Cics", and at age 16 enrolled in Sam Houston College in Huntsville, later transferring to the University of Texas, Austin at age 17. It was in Austin where she met Robert M. Teasdale (Bob), a young man from Cleveland, OH, a WWII Army Air Force Cadet from the San Marcos Flight School, on leave for the weekend, in that Spring of '42. The story of their chance blind date meeting on the corner of Guadalupe St. and 19th St., or what is now MLK Blvd., and the red Plymouth convertible that he drove that cinched the deal, is just one of the favorites of her family. Cics' charm and temporary possession of the red convertible no doubt fortified Bob, who completed his missions and returned as he had promised, to wed the love of his life on August 15, 1944, right there in her parents' living room in Dayton. That was Cics. Cics became a military wife when Bob returned to active duty in 1951, and she was nothing less than the epitome of the role. She served in every possible and necessary capacity, helping advance her husband's career and her family's outlook in every situation. She excelled in those activities, and was a wonder to those who encountered her intelligence, sensitivity and compassion. Then, there was her faith. Cics poured her heart into living fully, each and every day, with Christian values. Never to preach, judge, or inordinately push her faith on others, and being respectful of all peoples, cultures, faiths, and points of view, she was a proponent and defender of acceptance, tolerance, and peace. That was Cics. Tracing another timeline, the wife grew to be a mother. Her first son, Robert, was born in Austin, in that short period of time between "mustering out" and re-entering the (now) USAF. The small house they built and lived in for 5 years in north Hyde Park, still stands today. In 1952, the USAF transferred our family to the Air Force Base at Sidi-Slimane, (then) French Morocco, and their second son, Thomas, was born two years later. Another four years later, in 1959, after transferring to Mildenhall Air Force Base, London, England, their third son, James was born. Over their 60-year marriage, and in addition to the locations noted above, Cics and Bob would also live in Cleveland OH, Lincoln, NE, Dayton, OH, San Antonio, TX, and Garmisch-Partenchirchen, Germany, before retiring in Austin, TX in 1970. In each of these new roles and locales, Cics deftly balanced her charm and wit, beauty and savvy personality with being a classic Mother who, while always the pride of her officer husband and performing all those needed parts so graciously, was also at all times our Scouts den-mother, the PTA secretary, the Church Altar Guild leader, our Sunday school teacher, our costume seamstress, our sports teams' spirit leader, our nurse, chef, psychologist, understanding shoulder, and all the countless other jobs and responsibilities that the best mothers just often seem born to do. That was Cics. Their time in Germany, living in the small alpine town, was very special, and Cics often thought this was one of the happiest times of her life. Cics and Bob loved to travel, and together they visited every state in the US, and toured Europe and the United Kingdom extensively. Trips to Ireland, Scotland, Spain, Italy, Greece, Norway, Denmark, Holland, Morocco, Japan, Korea, Guam, Hong Kong, Mexico, Venezuela, eastern Europe, and cruises through Alaska, the Bahamas and Caribbean, and the Panama Canal and more, all just delighted her. She skied the Alps, traveled on the Orient Express, kissed the Blarney Stone, met the Pope, had tea with former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower, entertained and cooked dinner for 4-star military generals, government and civic leaders of foreign countries, and even danced on the tables in the beer tents of the Munich Oktoberfest. She was at all her sons' weddings and adored their wives, with whom she easily bonded and made the deepest of relationships, giving her the daughters she never had. That was Cics. At home in Austin, where she lived for 50 years in the same house, she was a dedicated volunteer with occasional honorific pay. She loved her time at the popular 1886 Room restaurant at the Driskill Hotel, and later worked for the Texas Medical Association for over 20 years, officially retiring from there in 2006. She even threw a newspaper route with her sons in the early 1970's, making good use of her Austin-wide famous UT-burnt orange VW bug with a sunroof and a white racing stripe, just right for tossing papers from. Cics attended and volunteered at St. Luke's on the Lake Episcopal Church for over 40 years. She felt spiritually connected there, and enjoyed a deep relationship with the church, its staff and congregation, and the special friendships she found. That was Cics. Cics Teasdale passed peacefully, in her sleep, in her own home, on her own time. Her family , though broken-hearted, will always treasure her memory. Her time on this Earth, and what she did with it, was much like a fairy tale come true: magical, sweet, profound, maybe divine. We are comforted to have known her, loved her, and she us, and she will never leave our hearts and minds. -Goodnight, Mom. Cornelia is preceded in death by her parents, Cornelia and Jack Charles Mason, Sr., her sister, Joy Pappas, and her husband of over 60 years, Col. Robert M. Teasdale. She leaves cherished in the memory of her brother Col. Jack Mason, Jr., sister Betsy Frantz, her sons and their wives, Lt. Col Robert C. & Wendy Teasdale, of Navarre FL, Dr. Thomas & Emily Teasdale, of OKC, OK, and James E. & Teresa Teasdale, of Austin, TX. Grandchildren Gretchen Teasdale, Erin Teasdale, Mary Teasdale, Penny Watson-Cook, and great-grandchildren Holden Teasdale, and Kylie, Konnor, and Kason Cook. Due to the current health crisis, the family will plan a memorial life celebration and services at a later date. Announcements will be made then, again. In lieu of flowers, the family asks in Cornelia's name, for donations, contributions, and assistance to be given to health professionals and those in need, in this time of crisis. That was Cics.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020