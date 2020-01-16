|
In Loving Memory of Courtney Rae Foreman July 12, 1985 January 16, 2004 Although the world keeps turning And the sun comes up each day, Life has never been the same Since you were called away. You were such a special person So gentle, good and kind, And have left wonderful memories And thoughts of you behind. I only wish there was a way That I could see you one more time To thank you for the joy you brought Into this life of mine. I love you forever! Mom
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 16, 2020