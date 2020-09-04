1/1
Craig Anthony Jorissen
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JORISSEN, Craig Anthony Craig Anthony Jorissen was born March 24, 1979 in Pontiac, Michigan to Margaret Pohl who gave him up in love. He was adopted with love by his parents Geraldine and Michael Jorissen. Craig enjoyed people, he laughed easily, he loved working on cars, and more than anything, he loved his daughter. After more than a decade's struggle with Huntington's Disease he left this world peacefully on August 31, 2020. He is survived by his father Mike, his sister Joanne Chiwaula, his daughter Mahogany Jones Jorissen, three nephews and many cousins. A wake will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral home from 4:00 6:00 pm Sunday, September 6, 2020 with the rosary to follow. His funeral will be at St. Theresa's Catholic Church on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Craig may be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America or African Mothers Health Initiative. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Rosary
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Wake
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved