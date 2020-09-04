JORISSEN, Craig Anthony Craig Anthony Jorissen was born March 24, 1979 in Pontiac, Michigan to Margaret Pohl who gave him up in love. He was adopted with love by his parents Geraldine and Michael Jorissen. Craig enjoyed people, he laughed easily, he loved working on cars, and more than anything, he loved his daughter. After more than a decade's struggle with Huntington's Disease he left this world peacefully on August 31, 2020. He is survived by his father Mike, his sister Joanne Chiwaula, his daughter Mahogany Jones Jorissen, three nephews and many cousins. A wake will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral home from 4:00 6:00 pm Sunday, September 6, 2020 with the rosary to follow. His funeral will be at St. Theresa's Catholic Church on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Craig may be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America or African Mothers Health Initiative. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
.