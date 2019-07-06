LEE, Craig Craig Lee, 64, passed away on June 16, 2019 after losing a brave battle with cancer. He's survived by his Wife, Ligia Lee, a daughter, Nicole, and two sons, Josh and Brian; brothers, Jerry (Jeraldine) of Iowa and Rodney (Glenda) of Arizona; and sister, Connie of Iowa. Craig was born on January 12, 1955 at Burlington, Iowa to Raymond and Lola Wilke. In 1979 he moved to Houston,Texas and married Ligia M. Victory, while working as an IBM technician. Craig always greeted his coworkers and strangers with a smile and had a knack for finding humor even in stressful situations. He had a love of learning, especially in his interest of mechanics, which he would use to repair several vehicles. He was also athletic and had a passion for the outdoors, which included camping,hiking, swimming and bird watching (especially hummingbirds). He was cremated at The Heart of Texas Crematory in Austin,TX. As he requested, his ashes are stored in a beautiful urn decorated with depictions of hummingbirds Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 6, 2019