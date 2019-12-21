|
JONES, Craig Randolph Sept. 1, 1967 - Dec. 13, 2019 Craig Randolph Jones, of Goldthwaite, Texas, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. He was born to Randy and Jo Jones in 1967, and had two brothers, Jimmy and Jason Jones. He was raised in South Texas with a love for people and the land that he eventually would make his life's work. Craig graduated from Lytle High School and Texas State University with honors, receiving a Bachelor's degree in Finance. Craig's adventurous nature took him first to work on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the Eurodollar Futures and Options pit, and then on to San Antonio to continue his work in commodities trading. It was during those years of his life that he met and married the love of his life, Maggy Winters, and that blessed union brought forth three amazing children: Thomas Randolph (T. R.), Marla Katherine, and Nicholas Alexander. His greatest accomplishment was his children. He was so proud of his children's achievements and the bright future ahead. Professionally, Craig was a visionary leader that revo- lutionized the face of Dorper lamb production in Central Texas. The alliances and partnerships that he created with numerous local farmers and ranchers was the driving force in the creation of Prime Fresh Foods and Capra Premium Dorper Lamb. As in everything Craig pursued, he did so with zeal and passion. Capra Foods has subsequently won several awards such as being the first lamb operation in the world to be rated Gap 5 by Whole Foods Market, and now just recently was awarded the Whole Foods Market Supplier Environmental Stewardship Award of the year. Craig was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing at the Gulf Coast and fly fishing on the river. He hiked many places, and loved camping in the mountains. He loved spending time coaching his kids, and any others that he could help and encourage. In life we are not perfect, but we do have the ability to give a perfect effort here on earth. Craig was an extremely intelligent, kind-hearted, Christian, family man that gave his heart, soul, and time to the people and things that were most important. Craig valued his relationships with his friends, family, and colleagues. He was devoted to Christ and strove to be a better person every day. Craig was an adviser, mentor, advocate, friend, and individual who always strove to put forth all that he had in what he did. For those that knew him knew he was humble. He had such a heart for others and desired to express it quietly. Craig will be greatly missed by many.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 21, 2019