STANLEY, Crescencia (Cres) Marin passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Cres was born April 19, 1933 in Los Fresnos, Texas. She graduated from San Benito High School as Valedictorian and National Honor Society member in 1951. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1955 with a Bachelors of Arts in English and a minor in teaching. In 1972, she started working at the Hogg Foundation, a nonprofit focused on metal well-being, and retired after 22 years of service. She loved her family, gardening and discussing politics. Her family will miss her kindness, generosity, indomitable spirit and sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lemuel Stanley; and her son, Harold Marin Stanley. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Stanley of Austin, TX; daughter, Cynthia Brannen (Jim) of Round Rock, TX; daughter, Teresa Kaidy (Jim) of Ellicott City, MD; son, Joe Stanley of Austin, TX; daughter, Mary Elliott (Steve) of Arlington, TX; and nine grandchildren: Lindsey, Lily, Grace, James, Lucy, Max, Spencer, Aidan and Glynnis. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Heart Association
.