1/1
Crescencia Marin Stanley
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crescencia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANLEY, Crescencia (Cres) Marin passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Cres was born April 19, 1933 in Los Fresnos, Texas. She graduated from San Benito High School as Valedictorian and National Honor Society member in 1951. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1955 with a Bachelors of Arts in English and a minor in teaching. In 1972, she started working at the Hogg Foundation, a nonprofit focused on metal well-being, and retired after 22 years of service. She loved her family, gardening and discussing politics. Her family will miss her kindness, generosity, indomitable spirit and sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lemuel Stanley; and her son, Harold Marin Stanley. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Stanley of Austin, TX; daughter, Cynthia Brannen (Jim) of Round Rock, TX; daughter, Teresa Kaidy (Jim) of Ellicott City, MD; son, Joe Stanley of Austin, TX; daughter, Mary Elliott (Steve) of Arlington, TX; and nine grandchildren: Lindsey, Lily, Grace, James, Lucy, Max, Spencer, Aidan and Glynnis. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved