Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1200 South Bagdad Rd.
Leander, TX 78641
512-260-8800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Crickett Chappell Obituary
CHAPPELL, Crickett Crickett Chappell, born in Soap Lake, Washington on April 13, 1947 as Ersalene Faye Chappell, lived most of her life in Austin. She graduated from Austin High School in 1965, studied Music Education and Nursing at UT, then worked at Seton many years in Labor and Delivery and Nurse Education. Crickett had ulcerative colitis most of her life but learned to live with it and make the best of her life. She was known for her laughter, kindness, love for people, and musical and speaking abilities. She was preceded in death by her father Earcle Chappell. She is survived by mother, Faye Chappell; three brothers, Earcle Jr., and wife Mary, Michael and wife Julie, and Mitchell Chappell; and best friend and sister in spirit, Charlene Glass; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 6:00 P.M.to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home,1200 S. Bagdad Road in Leander. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home Chapel in Leander.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019
