BROWNING, Crystal 8/26/71 5/31/20 Crystal Lena (Crys) Browning passed away unexpectedly at her home in Hutto, TX at the age of 48. She was born August 26, 1971 to Sheila Ball Browning and David Fitch Browning. She arrived in this world to join her brother, Jordan Christian Browning. Crystal grew up in Austin and attended Rosedale Elementary, Lamar Junior High and McCallum High School. She had many friends in their Crestview neighborhood and enjoyed sleepovers and roller skating. She remained in contact with these neighborhood and school friends throughout her life. Crystal would always say "I'm an Austin girl" even when she was living in Round Rock and Hutto. She also lived in the Dallas area for a few years, but found her way back home to Austin. Crystal worked for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts and also worked in the title industry. Crystal and her loving fiancé, Travis Corum, moved to Hutto and established a beautiful and happy home together. The addition of their two dogs, Bodhi and Sophie Ann, completed their family. Crys enjoyed "Wheelin" with all their Jeep friends, spending time with jeep friends at the lake, beach, bonfire parties, and playing cards all night. But the one thing she loved most was just a quiet weekend at home, curled up on the couch watching movies. Crystal had a heart of gold and had a way of getting into your heart very quickly. She was beautiful inside and out and her smile could light up the room. She loved to laugh and make others laugh with her, and was very happy with her life and home. She enjoyed each day to the fullest. Crystal leaves behind her grieving father, David, and step-mother, Lacy Browning, her beloved brother, Jordan Browning and wife Victoria Monica, step-brother Joe (Boyd) de la Cruz, his wife Melisa, and Crys' four nieces, Leighea, Addison, Emery and Livia. She also leaves behind her adoring and loving fiancé, Travis Corum, Aunts Betty Courtney and Luisa Browning, her cousin, Chris Smiedeke and his family. She is also survived by Aunt Carrie King and fiancé Dennis Norris, and Aunt Layne Miller and her sons. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sheila Ball Browning, grandmothers Murial Browning, Berma Ball and BJ King, grandfathers Dudley Graeme Browning Jr. and (Ret.) Lt Col William K. Ball, and Uncles Randy Ball and Perry Twilley. Her precious bichon, Teddy, will be laid to rest with her. Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Austin are handling the arrangements; however, the "Celebration of Life" will be scheduled at a later date when we are able to have more of her family and friends in attendance. The people we love become a part of who we are and when they leave the world, a part of them is always with us.