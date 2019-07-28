|
HIGGS, Curtis O. Curtis O. Higgs, beloved husband, father, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, went to be with his Lord July 25, 2019 in Austin, TX at the age of 91. Born Dec 2, 1927 in Port Arthur, TX, Curtis lived a life full of love, compassion and laughter. He married the love and true partner of his life, Mary, in 1948, served in the US Navy 1946-1948, and graduated Texas A&M University class of '49, remaining a devoted Aggie his entire life. In his professional life he worked as a Professional Engineer at Texaco and Chevron retiring in 1982. In his retired life he remained involved in the community. He was an active member of FUMC in the Wedding Ring Sunday School Class and was instrumental in forming the Prodigal Son's Bible study group. He was an avid golfer playing every Tuesday in the Senior Golf Assoc, and he enjoyed volunteering in the Mills Elem School Library. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Winnie (Jack), and his son Clifford. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary, sons Chris (Jan), Walter, Phil (Jean), Jimmy (Brenda), daughter-in-law Debbie, brother Pat (Mimi), 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held Mon, July 29, at First United Methodist Church, Austin, TX at 1201 Lavaca St. at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FUMC, Hospice Austin, or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019