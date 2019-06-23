|
WOOLDRIDGE, Harold Roberts D.D.S., M.S.D. Oct. 17, 1919 May 22, 2019. Dr. Harold Wooldridge was born in Altus, OK, to Dr. Mervin (Mary) Wooldridge. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Anne in 2007, his brothers Bart Wooldridge of Joplin, MO, and Dr. Dean Wooldridge of McAllen. He is survived by daughter Liz Crews of Santa Fe, NM; daughter Cynthia (John) Davenport of Lakeway, TX; grandchildren John (Jennifer) Davenport, Jr., and Kathryn (Taylor) White, and five great-grandchildren. He practiced orthodontics in McAllen, TX until he retired to Santa Fe in 1979. In 2007, he and Anne moved to Austin. A graveside service will be held in July at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019