THOMPSON, Cynthia Anne "Cindy" 68, of Manchaca, Texas, passed away on February 15, in Austin, Texas. Cindy was born in Harlingen, Texas, to Frank and Marion Cox on March 11, 1951. Cindy went to high school at Crockett High School and graduated 1969. She worked as a clerk for the Texas Legislature for several years. She enjoyed reading, horseback riding, playing the piano, caring for her mom, and playing with her roommates Grey and Sassy. Cindy is survived by her sister, Jerie and Philip Orr of Manchaca, Texas, brother Jesse and Teresa Cox, of Schertz, Texas, Aunt Joyce Spradley of Mansfield, Texas. Cindy was also blessed with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a few great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Frank and Marion Cox, of Austin, Texas, her brother Terry Cox, of Dandridge, Tennessee. Visitation will be held at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin on Sunday, February 23 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Graveside services preceding burial will be held at Live Oak Cemetery located on Twin Creeks Road, Manchaca, on Monday, February 24, at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 22, 2020