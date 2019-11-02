|
|
HOBBS, Cynthia Zeidler Cynthia Zeidler Hobbs, age 60, of 15113 Wells Port Drive, Austin, Texas, departed our world October 19, 2019. Cindy, as she was known to most, is remembered as a loving, hardworking, and fun individual, who enjoyed life. She always had a helping hand, quick witty comments that made you smile, and a strong core that endured whatever came her way. Cindy is survived by Marlene Zeidler, mother, Mitchell Hobbs, husband, Monty Montgomery, son, Ace Montgomery, her adored grandson, brothers Richard Jr., Ronald, Robert, and Rodney Zeidler. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Richard Zeidler Sr., June, 2007. Services to celebrate her life are November 9th, 2019, at Wells Branch Community Church, Austin, Texas at 5:30 p.m. Celebration of life starts at 6:00 p.m.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 2, 2019