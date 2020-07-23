MULTER, Dale Edward Dale Edward Multer, 61, of Red Rock, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Bastrop, Texas. Dale was born in Newport, Rhode Island to Richard P. and Marjie L. Multer on October 22, 1958. He graduated from Cox High School in Virginia Beach, VA in 1979. He married Angela (Angie) Ray Ziba on June 29, 1985 in Caldwell, Kansas. He earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from the Community College of the Air Force while in South Dakota. He earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Austin Community College in Texas. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1979. He worked as a security police specialist for 11 years. He trained at Lackland Air Force Base. His first duty station was at RAF Lakenheath AFB in England. He was then stationed at McConnell AFB where he provided security during the deactivation of the Titan II missiles. He was stationed at Eskan Village AFB in Saudi Arabia for 3 months. He next went to Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota. He was awarded the Air Force (AF) Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Achievement Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award with two Oak Leaf Clusters, AF Good Conduct Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, AF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, AF Longevity Ribbon, and AF Training Ribbon. After leaving active duty service, he completed 9 years in the Air Force Reserves as a Security Police Instructor at Lackland AFB in San Antonio. In October of 1996 he started working at the Office of the Constable, Travis County Precinct 5. He was a Sargent with the Constable's office at the time of his death. He had been working at Precinct 5 for over 23 years. He earned a Master Certification as a peace officer and the civil process proficiency certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education. He served as the field training officer for many years. He earned the Deputy of the Year award twice. He also earned the Robert Hickman award. He was involved with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He served as a Pack Leader and an Assistant Scout Master. He was an Eagle Scout and was proud to help his son earn his Eagle Scout. He was a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. He was also involved with Girl Scouts with his daughter. He was an active supporter of Safe Alliance in Austin and other charities Precinct 5 supported. He enjoyed all sports. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He really enjoyed traveling with his wife. They were married for 35 years. He was a devoted husband and father. He was very proud that he became a grandfather last summer. He enjoyed anytime he got to spend with her. He was a member of the Cox High School Marching Band. He was survived by his wife, Angie R. Multer: daughter, Andrea D. Bell: son, Raymond E. Multer: son-in-law, Bradley S. Bell: brothers Richard P. Multer Jr. and Philip M. Multer: sister-in-law Ann I. Multer; granddaughter, Raylynn Skylar Bell. He was preceded in death by his father Retired Naval Commander Richard P. Multer and his mother Marjie L. Multer, RN. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to COVID 19. If you'd like to leave a tribute to Sgt. Multer, you can do so on the Officer Down Memorial Page: https://www.odmp.org/officer/reflections/24731-sergeant-dale-multer
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to SAFE Alliance in his honor: https://www.safeaustin.org/getm-
involved/donate /donate/ OR, you can donate directly to the family through the CN5 Employee Association: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=Yp46frwkCagz076dunSfyFByPzk19AeLJpD2ppKSTod2EJHuyc-neSqTuz-BsZrtUDV4F0&country.x=US&locale.x=US