Dale Edward Multer
1958 - 2020
MULTER, Dale Edward Dale Edward Multer, 61, of Red Rock, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Bastrop, Texas. Dale was born in Newport, Rhode Island to Richard P. and Marjie L. Multer on October 22, 1958. He graduated from Cox High School in Virginia Beach, VA in 1979. He married Angela (Angie) Ray Ziba on June 29, 1985 in Caldwell, Kansas. He earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from the Community College of the Air Force while in South Dakota. He earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Austin Community College in Texas. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1979. He worked as a security police specialist for 11 years. He trained at Lackland Air Force Base. His first duty station was at RAF Lakenheath AFB in England. He was then stationed at McConnell AFB where he provided security during the deactivation of the Titan II missiles. He was stationed at Eskan Village AFB in Saudi Arabia for 3 months. He next went to Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota. He was awarded the Air Force (AF) Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, AF Achievement Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award with two Oak Leaf Clusters, AF Good Conduct Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, AF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, AF Longevity Ribbon, and AF Training Ribbon. After leaving active duty service, he completed 9 years in the Air Force Reserves as a Security Police Instructor at Lackland AFB in San Antonio. In October of 1996 he started working at the Office of the Constable, Travis County Precinct 5. He was a Sargent with the Constable's office at the time of his death. He had been working at Precinct 5 for over 23 years. He earned a Master Certification as a peace officer and the civil process proficiency certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education. He served as the field training officer for many years. He earned the Deputy of the Year award twice. He also earned the Robert Hickman award. He was involved with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He served as a Pack Leader and an Assistant Scout Master. He was an Eagle Scout and was proud to help his son earn his Eagle Scout. He was a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. He was also involved with Girl Scouts with his daughter. He was an active supporter of Safe Alliance in Austin and other charities Precinct 5 supported. He enjoyed all sports. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He really enjoyed traveling with his wife. They were married for 35 years. He was a devoted husband and father. He was very proud that he became a grandfather last summer. He enjoyed anytime he got to spend with her. He was a member of the Cox High School Marching Band. He was survived by his wife, Angie R. Multer: daughter, Andrea D. Bell: son, Raymond E. Multer: son-in-law, Bradley S. Bell: brothers Richard P. Multer Jr. and Philip M. Multer: sister-in-law Ann I. Multer; granddaughter, Raylynn Skylar Bell. He was preceded in death by his father Retired Naval Commander Richard P. Multer and his mother Marjie L. Multer, RN. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date due to COVID 19. If you'd like to leave a tribute to Sgt. Multer, you can do so on the Officer Down Memorial Page: https://www.odmp.org/officer/reflections/24731-sergeant-dale-multer In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to SAFE Alliance in his honor: https://www.safeaustin.org/getm- involved/donate /donate/ OR, you can donate directly to the family through the CN5 Employee Association: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=Yp46frwkCagz076dunSfyFByPzk19AeLJpD2ppKSTod2EJHuyc-neSqTuz-BsZrtUDV4F0&country.x=US&locale.x=US


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bastrop Providence Funeral Home - Bastrop
2079 Highway 71 East
Bastrop, TX 78602
(512) 308-9188
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Prayers for the family of Sgt. Multer. I was very lucky to have met him and worked with him.
He was a very kind man and had so much knowledge and did so much in his lifetime. RIP, my friend and Thank you for your Service in the Military and for our wonderful work place Travis County.

Lupe McMillin
Lupe McMillin
Friend
July 17, 2020
Sgt. Multer was always kind and willing to help anyone he could. I met him through working at the Justice of the Peace for precinct 5. He always had a funny story to tell, and always bragged about the Aggies. He truly loved his family and that precious granddaughter, they were all he talked about. I pray that your family is able to move forward in time, knowing how much he loved you and how much he shared that with those he knew. Your family is in my prayers.
Beverly Fisher
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Dale was one heck of a friend. I miss him dearly. He was a staple at Precinct 5. Prayers to Dales wife and family.
Stan Roper
Friend
July 16, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Your all in my prayers
Rusty Thomas
Friend
July 16, 2020
Prayers to your family Sgt. Multer and my brothers and sisters in Travis County Constable Office Pct. 5 . I will always remember your warm and welcoming smile. You taught me a lot in my brief stay at Pct 5 but you always called to check up on me and to see how I was doing at my new job. When I last saw you we were at my co workers funeral and you gave me a big hug, I told you that you needed to retire and you smiled and said next year. It breaks my heart to hear you passed. I will always remember your knowledge, wisdom and caring demeanor. You will be missed. You were one of a kind. Until we meet again brother.
Janet Mesorana
Coworker
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Friend
July 15, 2020
I was lucky to work with Dale the last 5 1/2 years at Pct. 5. He and I would get to the office at the same time almost daily, Dale would wait for me at the door each morning to let me in. He was also someone I went to when I had a question about a paper that needed to be served or a protective order that was confusing, he had so much knowledge, he was so helpful. He was a great Sgt., and a good friend. I will miss him terribly. RIP Dale.
Tracy Hill-Dorty
Coworker
July 14, 2020
I am so very sorry for your sudden loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. I wish you peace during these difficult times. May god wrap you in his loving arms.
Lori Ohnheiser
Friend
July 14, 2020
I went to school with his wife Angie. My thoughts and prayers go out to you Angie and your family. So sorry for your loss.
Kelly Sandell
Friend
