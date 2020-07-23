Prayers to your family Sgt. Multer and my brothers and sisters in Travis County Constable Office Pct. 5 . I will always remember your warm and welcoming smile. You taught me a lot in my brief stay at Pct 5 but you always called to check up on me and to see how I was doing at my new job. When I last saw you we were at my co workers funeral and you gave me a big hug, I told you that you needed to retire and you smiled and said next year. It breaks my heart to hear you passed. I will always remember your knowledge, wisdom and caring demeanor. You will be missed. You were one of a kind. Until we meet again brother.

Janet Mesorana

Coworker