|
|
JOHNSON, Dale Forrest Dale Forrest Johnson, 42, passed peacefully on March 18, 2020 in Austin, TX. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when loved ones can gather. Dear husband of Katherine (nee Marting), father of Easton and Nina, son of Jane Donohue and Dale Johnson, stepson of Dan Donohue, dear brother of Alison Dixon and the late Martin Donohue. Cousin, uncle, friend to so many. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to give.abta.org/Forrest. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home (325-446-3076)
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2020