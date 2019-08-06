|
|
HAND, Dale Howard June 23, 1939 - August 2, 2019 Dale Howard Hand passed away on August 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Dale is survived by Carolyn Hand, his wife of nearly 55 years and daughters Sheila Hinsley (husband Ron) and Gina Shaw. He is survived by the youngest of the four children Anna May Etheredge. He is also survived by granddaughters Savanah and Ryleigh Hand and grandsons Christopher Thomas and Jaden Shaw and daughter-in-law Kelly Hand. He also has two great-grandsons Keighton and Braxton Thomas. He is preceded in death by son Richard Hand and brothers Walter Lee Hand and Olin Clifford Hand. Dale was born on June 23, 1939 in Wichita Falls, TX, as the third of four children of Howard Baker Hand and Anna Lorraine Hand. He was the current President of R Bank in Schwertner, TX, and began a banking career in 1963 and recently received an award from the Texas Bankers Associations in recognition for his more than 50 service in the industry. Prior to his appointment with R Bank, he was the CEO and President of Schwerter State Bank for over 30 years. He attended the University of Southern Louisiana at Lafayette and Tulane University in New Orleans. Dale was well-known in the central Texas region by his many friends and customers as a genuine and caring person. He was always there with a helping hand and willing to provide support for those in need. He maintained a sharp wit and friendly smile to anyone he knew. Dale enjoyed his spare time by traveling with his wife, working on his ranch near Davilla, TX, and spending time with family. He was active in the Church of Christ and often taught Sunday sermons to the congregation. A private graveside service with family will be held in his honor. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Center at .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 6, 2019