Dale LaPlant
LAPLANT, Dale Age 35 for the 47th time, in Austin, TX, Dale died peacefully on June 13 from Covid-19 and advanced dementia. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Suzanne Johnson (Suzie), his son Daniel LaPlant (w. Penny), his brother Terry LaPlant (w. Susan), 2 adult grandchildren, their spouses, and 2 great-grandchildren. The Neptune Society will place his ashes in the Neptune Memorial Reef off the coast of Key Biscayne, FL. During this time of Covid-19 there will be no memorial service to avoid groups of more than 10 people. In lieu of flowers, etc., please have an adult beverage of choice and toast the sunsets that he loved. His spirit is in the clouds and sunset colors.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 21, 2020.
