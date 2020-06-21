Dale and Suzie,

It was more than a pleasure to know and work with you.I wish there had been more time to know a gentleman like you better. However life is peculiar and we are not in charge. I remember my visit to Austin with enormous pleasure and swimming with the dogs in your pool.How one loves and is loved by one's animals is a deep reflection of the man you were.. God Bless and Rest in Peace......there is always a bedroom in the mountains of Colorado.

Christopher Morson