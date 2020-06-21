Dale LaPlant
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAPLANT, Dale Age 35 for the 47th time, in Austin, TX, Dale died peacefully on June 13 from Covid-19 and advanced dementia. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Suzanne Johnson (Suzie), his son Daniel LaPlant (w. Penny), his brother Terry LaPlant (w. Susan), 2 adult grandchildren, their spouses, and 2 great-grandchildren. The Neptune Society will place his ashes in the Neptune Memorial Reef off the coast of Key Biscayne, FL. During this time of Covid-19 there will be no memorial service to avoid groups of more than 10 people. In lieu of flowers, etc., please have an adult beverage of choice and toast the sunsets that he loved. His spirit is in the clouds and sunset colors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Austin
911 W Anderson Ln Suite 111
Austin, TX 78757
5123230122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 20, 2020
Dale and Suzie,
It was more than a pleasure to know and work with you.I wish there had been more time to know a gentleman like you better. However life is peculiar and we are not in charge. I remember my visit to Austin with enormous pleasure and swimming with the dogs in your pool.How one loves and is loved by one's animals is a deep reflection of the man you were.. God Bless and Rest in Peace......there is always a bedroom in the mountains of Colorado.
Christopher Morson
June 19, 2020
I didn't have a chance to get to know Dale, but I've always been so grateful for him because he made you happy... and you are s very special person. Would love to have you come visit the Pacific Northwest when this COVID thing is over.
June 19, 2020
I didn't have a chance to get to know Dale, but I've always been so grateful for him because he made you happy... and you are s very special person. Would love to have you come visit the Pacific Northwest when this COVID thing is over.
Joan Nelson
June 18, 2020
Lovely man and lovely obit. I will always remember our African Safari and beautiful sunsets, with wine of course. As they say in Africa: Until we meet again.
Dorene Ray
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved