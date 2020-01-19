|
ELMSHAEUSER, Dale Reuben Age 80, of Austin, Texas, passed away on January 4, 2020. Dale was a gentle, soft-spoken man, with a subtle sense of humor. Next to God and his family, Dale loved nothing better than music. He taught school music at every level, from kindergarten through high school. He directed choirs and bands and was able to play every band instrument. He also composed, arranged, and published instrumental and choral music for worship services. A long-time member of St. Martin's Lutheran church, he founded the St. Martin's Symphonic Winds in 1996. The Symphonic Winds continues to enhance St. Martin's worship services on a regular basis. Dale's other great love was travel. He wanted to see as much of the world as possible and sought out teaching jobs in far-flung places, resulting in moving his family overseas for three years while he taught at Hong Kong International School. The return trip from Hong Kong included stops throughout Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. After a year back in the US, the next stop was Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada, where Dale taught at Riverview Collegiate Institute for four years before relocating the family to Austin in 1980 and putting down roots. Another of Dale's many talents was writing. He loved to write limericks, humorous stories, and autobiographical sketches. His kindness, intelligence, and humor will be greatly missed. Dale is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolynn Elmshaeuser; his son, Paul Elmshaeuser and his wife, Kristen; his daughter, Catherine Cook; his son, Tim Elmshaeuser and his wife, Kimberly; grandchildren Ashleigh Elmshaeuser, Jakob Elmshaeuser, Scott Elmshaeuser, and Bridget Elmshaeuser; his brother, John Elmshauser and his wife, Pat; his brother, Mark Elmshauser and his wife, June; his sister-in-law, Mary Elmshauser-Thaemert; his sister-in-law, Joyce Rearick and her husband, Charles; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Milton and Helen Elmshauser; his son, Steve Elmshaeuser; his brother, Rev. James Elmshauser; and his son-in-law, Matt Cook. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Martin's Lutheran Church, 606 W 15th Street, Austin, Texas 78701. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Martin's Endowment Fund or the St. Martin's Music Department, 606 W 15th Street, Austin, TX 78701; Save the Music Foundation, PO Box 2096, New York, NY 10108-2096, www.savethemusic.org; or KMFA 89.5 Radio, 3001 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705, www.kmfa.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020