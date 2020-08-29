COHRS, Dale Richard Dale Richard Cohrs of Round Rock, TX, husband and father passed away of Alzheimer's Disease on 08-27-20 at the age of 76. The son of the late Harold R. and Elvera Cohrs, Dale married Janice White, his loving wife of 55 years on August 7, 1965. Dale received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in 1968 from the University of Corpus Christi A&M and was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Professional Business Fraternity. After graduation, Dale worked as an accountant for Sun Oil Company and was hired by Tenneco Oil in Houston and San Antonio. He then moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma to work with Wheatly Oil for 5 years. In 1974, Dale decided to shift from the oil and gas business to the donut business. He made friends with a couple who sold two donut shops to him. One was in Tulsa, OK and the other was in Turley, OK. Dale found that he was albe to quickly build the businesses with great teamwork from his wife, Jan. In 1978, longing to return to his home state of Texas, Dale and Jan decided to sell the businesses in Oklahoma in search of a new home base. Little did he know that he was about to stumble upon a small bakery in Round Rock that would change his life and countless lives around him. He and Jan purchased Lones Star Bakery, home of the Famous Round Rock Donuts. The Bakery was located in the heart of Round Rock, TX. It had operated off and on for 40 years. At the time, Round Rock was small and only had one stop light. With many hours of dedication from Dale and Jan, Round Rock Donuts became known as the "Donut Capital of Texas". The Bakery survived a total loss fire in 2001, but with his determination and much help from the community, the bakery was rebuilt in 3 months. In the years that followed, Dale suffered a debilitating stroke that took him completely away from the Bakery. In 2014, The bakery was sold to daughter, Cathy, who has carried on the tradition of service and experience that Dale and Jan Cohrs made famous. Dale is survived by his wife, Janice of 55 years, Rene Cohrs Blakemore and her husband, Alan of Blue Ridge, TX, Cathy Cohrs Guderyahn and her husband Paul, three step grandchildren, Colton Guderyahn and his wife, Bárbara, Kamryn Guderyahn and Lauren Guderyahn of Round Rock, TX. He is survived by his sister, Judy McCune and her husband James, his sister, Beverly Price and husband Roger, and his brother Larry Cohrs and wife, Peb. He is also survived by in Laws Edward and Joyce Engelhardt of Seguin, Wayne White of Corpus Christi and Brother in Law Bud White of Corpus Christi along with many nieces and nephews and long-lost relatives. A very special thank you to University Village Memory Care of Round Rock, TX and Valerian Hospice. For almost 9 years, UVMC's staff and caregivers have loved and cared for Dale. Please send donations in li of flowers to the Alzheimer's Assocation: act.alz.org