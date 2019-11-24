|
ZETT, Dale Wayne (Buddy) Dale Wayne (Buddy) Zett was born July 2, 1951 in Austin, Texas to Method Jeroslav Zett and Melba Ruth Tidwell Zett. He passed from this life to his heavenly home on November 14, 2019 at the age of 68. Buddy was preceded in death by his mother and father and his great nephew, Method. He was also preceded in death by his very special friend, Rose. Buddy is survived by his sisters, Paula Cibulka (Dan) and Marsha Gardner (Clay). He is also survived by his nephew, Christopher Cibulka (Jeanette), and nieces, Jessica Schilder and Jamie Driscoll (Matt) and great nephews, Trevor and Nash. Buddy was raised in the Catholic faith attending Saint Mary Cathedral where he served as an altar boy. He also attended and graduated eighth grade from The Cathedral School of Saint Mary. Buddy graduated from William B. Travis High School in 1969 and attended St. Edwards University and Texas State University. He greatly enjoyed working as a bartender for several years at that wonderful Austin birthplace for music, peace, love and dreams - the Armadillo World Headquarters. Buddy spent the majority of his livelihood as a carpenter becoming an absolute genius in his woodworking skills working for various custom home builders. He retired from Eanes ISD in 2015 after working several years in the Maintenance and Operations Department. Buddy enjoyed fishing, gardening and photography and held an especially keen interest in the weather and phases of the moon. With Cancer as his zodiac sign, he collected crabs and had hundreds many of which he received as gifts. Buddy was a kind person and would do anything for anyone if needed. We will miss him immensely and will never forget his kind ways and his wonderful hugs. His memory will live in our hearts forever. "A limb has fallen from our FAMILY TREE that says grieve not for me. Remember the BEST TIMES, the LAUGHTER and the SONG and most of all the good life I lived while I was STRONG" A private celebration of life will take place in the future.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019