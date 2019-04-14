TRUITT, Dalton Otis "Butch, Uncle Butchy" December 17, 1943 August 15, 2018 Butch passed away from this life after a brief illness. He was kind and loving and will be greatly missed. He had a quick sense of humor until the very end of his earthly life. Butch served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands. During his lifetime, one of his most prideful journeys was working for the Department of Defense stationed at Goodfellow Airforce Base. He was an avid fisherman and belonged to the Bass Club in west Texas where he caught many impressive fish. He loved the great out-doors and loved camping and fishing trips with his brothers Ed and Bill. Butch was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, mother and father Ella and Dalton Otto Truitt of Lago Vista Texas, brothers Daniel and Bill Truitt and step son Hardy Webb of San Angelo Texas. Butch was survived by his son Brian and wife Kelly Truitt of Midland Texas, daughter Lisa Massey of Midland Texas, step-daughter Patty and husband Darrell of Odessa Texas, sister Nona Starr of Humble Texas, brother Edward (Bud) and wife Donna Truitt of Leander Texas, nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him and miss him greatly. There will be an open celebration of his life on April 27, 2019 from 3 - 6 PM at Veterans Memorial Park, 2525 W. New Hope Rd., Cedar Park, Texas 78613 (at the Pavilion) Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary