A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Damon Jones

Damon Jones Obituary
JONES, Damon Ansara Damon Ansara Jones, 54, of Round Rock, died Wednesday, January 15th. He was born in Tupelo, MS on May 3, 1965, a son of Norma (Jones) Butler and the late Joe Wilson Ruff. He served in the U.S. Army and was the husband of Shirley Ann (Streater) Jones. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 10 AM on Thursday, January 23rd at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Austin, TX with Lead Pastor Gaylon C. Clark officiating. Interment 2PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 3 PM to 6 PM on Wednesday, January 22nd. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020
