SAVAGE, Dan Chandler October 3, 1948 December 11, 2019 Dan Chandler Savage, 71, a former vice president-general manager of the Austin American Statesman, died peacefully at home in Waco, Texas, on December 11, 2019, after a 15-year battle with cancer. Dan was the second of five children born to Margaret Chandler Capone and Dan Savage. He attended Tulsa Public Schools, until his sophomore year when he transferred to Kentucky Military Academy. He attended the University of Cincinnati and eventually was graduated from the University of Oklahoma. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Georgia. Dan's first exposure to the newspaper business was on his own selling advertising to small newspapers in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Eventually, he joined Cox Enterprises, then the owner of the American-Statesman, in advertising sales. With Cox, he was vice president of advertising for Dayton, Ohio, newspapers. He was promoted to Vice President and general manager of the American-Statesman in 1987, and finally, Cox named him publisher of the Waco Tribune-Herald in 1996. Dan is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Susan Hall Savage; and their daughters, Katie Savage of Waco and Jo Savage of Salt Lake City, Utah; and numerous family members. A memorial service was held in Waco December 20. In honor of Dan's life, contributions can be made to the Dan and Susan Endowed Scholarship Fund at MD Anderson through the link www.mdanderson.org/savagescholarship, or mailed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Unit 705, c/o Dan and Susan Savage Scholarship, PO Box 301439, Houston, TX, 77230.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019