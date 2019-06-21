Resources More Obituaries for Dan Van Cleve Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dan Van Cleve

1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dan Van Cleve was as comfortable playing his harmonica with his friends around the reporters' campfire at the annual campout on Bob Armstrong's ranch as he was monitoring deliberations of the state budget at the Texas Capitol. Or canoeing the Rio Grande and other rivers with friends. Or meeting with friends Tuesday mornings at University United Methodist Church with his Emmaus Reunion Group. Or traveling or hanging out with his only child, daughter Genevieve Van Cleve. Dan, 72, died peacefully on Saturday, June 8, at home alone in the rental Cottage in Pflugerville to which he had moved six weeks earlier, presumably of heart problems. He wore a pacemaker and defibrillator. Dan was born at St. Paul's Hospital in Dallas, on April 12, 1947, to Dan and Clarita Van Cleve. Dan attended St. Anthony's Catholic High School in San Antonio, and originally aimed at becoming the priest that his parents wanted him to be. But he fell in love with journalism at the University of Texas at Arlington, where he became editor of the student newspaper, The Shorthorn. While there, He married Judy Wallis in 1968, and daughter Genevieve was born in 1970. Dan was good enough at the news business that he left school shortly before graduating to work for the Arlington Citizen Journal and the United Press International wire service in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (He completed his degree in 1987.) Before long, he signed on as a reporter with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and then was hired by the Dallas Times-Herald. While working as a night state editor, over the phone he met Saralee Tiede of the paper's state capitol bureau, while editing her stories. Both Dan and Saralee were single again, after divorces from their first spouses, and they struck up a relationship. Dan moved to Austin to work for the Austin American-Statesman. He and Saralee were married in 1979. Dan, after taking a hands-on role in converting the Statesman from typewriters to computers, was hired by IBM, as a local and state government liaison particularly with the City of Austin -- and community outreach, including the annual livestock show and rodeo. He then went to work for Texas Parks and Wildlife, where he was nicknamed "Ranger Dan" for his work restoring the Texas State Cemetery, at the direction of cantankerous Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock. He next was hired by then-State Comptroller John Sharp in the governmental relations department, to monitor the ins and outs of the complicated Texas budget. He retired from the Comptroller's office after 11 years, in 2012. Dan's retirement activities included budgeting and other duties with Meals on Wheels, and meeting with his Emmaus buddies on Tuesdays. Survivors include Dan's daughter Genevieve Van Cleve and husband Peter Ravella; Dan's sister Norma Bell Van Cleve of Dallas; Genevieve's mother Judy Van Cleve and stepfather David Gage of Pflugerville, with whom Genevieve says they shared holidays in recent years; stepson David Tiede and Saralee Tiede who says Dan could play anything on the harmonica, but only knew the words to one song: Guy Clark's "Desperadoes Waiting on a Train." But he knew every verse, she said. Dan's life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel on the first floor of the Sunday School building at University United Methodist Church. There will be a reception at Scholz Garten immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please subscribe to your local newspaper and the Texas Observer. You can also join the fight against partisan gerrymandering by making a contribution to the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, www.allontheline.org. Published in Austin American-Statesman from June 21 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries